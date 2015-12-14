Scripts: Peak n valley
Great script.
Do you think it would be hard to alter it so that it automatically enters tradesm when the signal is given? The takes profit at the amount of pips you set. Then when the next signal is given it enters the trade again? I don't know too much about coding so it would be great if someone could clear this up for me.
Thanks
Great script.
Do you think it would be hard to alter it so that it automatically enters tradesm when the signal is given? The takes profit at the amount of pips you set. Then when the next signal is given it enters the trade again? I don't know too much about coding so it would be great if someone could clear this up for me.
Thanks
its not so hard or in simple word, we can use it as signal entry and exit position,it possible to do so , but you must also consider the average range of the period you have chosen. you should pay more attention if price already moved and travel from peak or valley and it current range near it average range.
Regards,
Gold_Specialist
its not so hard or in simple word, we can use it as signal entry and exit position,it possible to do so , but you must also consider the average range of the period you have chosen. you should pay more attention if price already moved and travel from peak or valley and it current range near it average range.
Regards,
Gold_Specialist
Okay I see.
Also, how does this script decide on where the peaks and valleys are?
\
Hi
Is it possible to make this as indicator?
Thanks!!!
nice script , but cant refresh . Is it better in the indicator form ?
thanks
Hello,
With all respect, i just like to know whether or not the Script repaints?
Thanks in advance.
Ho,
The setting set is possible use with M1?
Alessandro
Author: Slamet Hardiyanto
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Peak n valley:
The script recognizes and shows peaks and valleys of certain period.
Author: Slamet Hardiyanto