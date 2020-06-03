Wall Street: Hopes for Economic Recovery

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Wall Street: Hopes for Economic Recovery

A jump in Boeing shares led Wall Street higher on Wednesday, with investors hoping to recover from the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus.


Boeing Co (BA.N) jumped 8.5% and was the top boost to the blue-chip Dow Jones index.



Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP.O) surged 10.6% after the chipmaker raised its forecast for current-quarter sales and profit as it begins making up for lost production due to the pandemic.

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Brainwashing System / Asctrend System
Brainwashing System / Asctrend System
  • 2013.05.12
  • www.mql5.com
This is the thread about Brainwashing system. We will start with original version of this system and will improve it later...
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