Multi Level Standard Deviation band

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[Deleted]  

Hi,

Does anyone know the precise indicator name of the SD indicator/s in the image attached?  If you do please let me know.

Thanks

h

 
Max Brown:

Hi,

Does anyone know the precise indicator name of the SD indicator/s in the image attached?  If you do please let me know.

Thanks


I dont know the name, but the calculation is only the inverted price.base is the close of candle before

[Deleted]  
amando:

I dont know the name, but the calculation is only the inverted price.base is the close of candle before

Thank you.  I was referring to the Standard Deviation indicator as per the topic title.

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