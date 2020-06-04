Multi Level Standard Deviation band
Max Brown:
Hi,
Does anyone know the precise indicator name of the SD indicator/s in the image attached? If you do please let me know.
Thanks
I dont know the name, but the calculation is only the inverted price.base is the close of candle before
amando:
I dont know the name, but the calculation is only the inverted price.base is the close of candle before
Thank you. I was referring to the Standard Deviation indicator as per the topic title.
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Hi,
Does anyone know the precise indicator name of the SD indicator/s in the image attached? If you do please let me know.
Thanks