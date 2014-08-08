Winning & Losing Trades indicator (Help Needed)
Hi all, can someone help me to do Winning & Lossing indicator?
Like this:
Thanks in advance.
Hi mr-roma, in order to do that, you have to select the period you are interested in, using the function HistorySelect( ). After that, you have to run a for-loop an take the deal profit information through the function HistoryDealGetDouble( ) (DEAL_PROFIT).
You can find some examples of how to do that on the Code Base and also on the Forum.
I hope it helps!
Malacarne
- www.mql5.com
Thanks for answer, but ...
I need for MT4 not 5.
I search some indicators in google and here too but I can't find some examples :(
This is my indicator but not fully :( I don't know how to chack Winning & Lossing trades.
Thanks for answer, but ...
I need for MT4 not 5.
I search some indicators in google and here too but I can't find some examples :(
This is my indicator but not fully :( I don't know how to chack Winning & Lossing trades.
pls do you mean you want the indicator to show you how many trades are negative or positive form your trade history?
It's exactly what he asked for, can you help him ?
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Hi all, can someone help me to do Winning & Lossing indicator?
Like this:
Thanks in advance.