Winning & Losing Trades indicator (Help Needed)

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Hi all, can someone help me to do Winning & Lossing indicator?

Like this:

W & L 

 

Thanks in advance. 

 
mr-roma:

Hi all, can someone help me to do Winning & Lossing indicator?

Like this:

 

 

Thanks in advance. 

There is a library called Tally 

Besides that i dont know what indicator you want to use

 
mr-roma:

Hi all, can someone help me to do Winning & Lossing indicator?

Like this:

Thanks in advance. 

Hi mr-roma, in order to do that, you have to select the period you are interested in, using the function HistorySelect( ). After that, you have to run a for-loop an take the deal profit information through the function HistoryDealGetDouble( ) (DEAL_PROFIT).

You can find some examples of how to do that on the Code Base and also on the Forum.

I hope it helps!
Malacarne 

Documentation on MQL5: Trade Functions / HistoryDealGetDouble
Documentation on MQL5: Trade Functions / HistoryDealGetDouble
  • www.mql5.com
Trade Functions / HistoryDealGetDouble - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
 

Thanks for answer, but ...

I need for MT4 not 5.

I search some indicators in google and here too but I can't find some examples :(

be 

This is my indicator but not fully :( I don't know how to chack Winning & Lossing trades. 

 
mr-roma:

Thanks for answer, but ...

I need for MT4 not 5.

I search some indicators in google and here too but I can't find some examples :(

This is my indicator but not fully :( I don't know how to chack Winning & Lossing trades. 

Please post your question on the right forum.
MQL4: automated trading forum
  • www.mql5.com
MQL4: automated trading forum
 
pls do you mean you want the indicator to show you how many trades are negative or positive form your trade history?
 
fxwithouttears:
pls do you mean you want the indicator to show you how many trades are negative or positive form your trade history?
It's exactly what he asked for, can you help him ?
 
angevoyageur:
It's exactly what he asked for, can you help him ?
I doubt it, just seems to bring up very old topics from the past with no useful information
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