How to plot averages in Renko2indicator?
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Could anyone help how to plot the bollinger band through the other renko2 indicator?
And SimpleMA by including only the value of i, the indicator works, however it runs through the candle chart and does not follow renko2.
I'm trying this way, but an error is shown in the Diary.
Thank you
https://www.mql5.com/pt/code/19559