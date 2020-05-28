need some help

how can i edit error 4017 while publishing EA


 

There is one article which every seller on the market should read: it is about validation of the Market products - 

The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market

Why products are checked before they are published in the Market 

Before any product is published in the Market, it must undergo compulsory preliminary checks, as a small error in the expert or indicator logic can cause losses on the trading account. That is why we have developed a series of basic checks to ensure the required quality level of the Market products.

If any errors are identified by the Market moderators in the process of checking your product, you will have to fix all of them. This article considers the most frequent errors made by developers in their trading robots and technical indicators. We also recommend reading the following articles: 

 

thanks bro,but i still not understand the problem and how to fix


 
thanks bro,but i still not understand the problem and how to fix


seems like either you or your ea are ready to go public....

Read documentation of what error 4107 means and correct your price calculations

