News: MetaTrader 5 for iPhone
will this work on ipad ?
yster:
will this work on ipad ?
will this work on ipad ?
Yes, it will.
You can try the current version: https://download.mql5.com/cdn/mobile/mt5/ios
MetaTrader 5
- itunes.apple.com
Trade Forex With Your iPhone or iPad! The world's most popular Forex trading platform MetaTrader 5 is now available for iPhone and iPad (Retina display devices are also supported) free of charge. With MetaTrader 5 iPhone, you can control your account, trade in financial markets and use technical indicators for market analysis, as well as...
This looks great...Do you have plans to support Android phones?
ChuckM:
Do you have plans to support Android phones?
Yes, New MetaTrader for IPhone:
....Furthermore, the list of supported mobile platforms will be expanded with the release of Android and Blackberry versions.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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Quite recently, a mobile version of the MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal for iPhone has been released. With this release, traders have received an exciting opportunity to trade from anywhere in the world. But we are not resting on our laurels, and we are moving forward to improve the mobile terminal.
Soon charts will appear in the MetaTrader 5 Mobile. With the new version, traders will be able to conduct trade operations and visually monitor real-time quotes. However, this is not the last innovation - this is only an interim step towards a mobile terminal equipped with technical analysis tools. Immediately after the release of the version with charts, we will start developing a terminal with indicators and graphical objects. With the new features, the MetaTrader 5 Mobile will provide the widest opportunities to traders, opening a new insight into mobile trading.
The features of the MetaTrader 5 Mobile Terminal continue to expand. So follow the news to keep abreast of the latests developments.