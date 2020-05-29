STOP LIMIT Order in MT4
Hi,
Any chance to use STOP LIMIT order in MT4 platform?
(I don't mean buy/sell stop or buy/sell limit order, some platforms have STOP LIMIT orders which basically guarantee exact price or no fill)
None; MT4 is no longer in development. Use MT5
I don't think that MQL5 ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT does the same as you want .
From the documentation
Upon reaching the order price, a pending
Buy Limit order is placed at the StopLimit price
Keith Watford:
You are correct, Sir. I wasn't completely clear but that is the point.
