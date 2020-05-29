STOP LIMIT Order in MT4

Hi,

Any chance to use STOP LIMIT order in MT4 platform? 

(I don't mean buy/sell stop or buy/sell limit order, some platforms have STOP LIMIT orders which basically guarantee exact price or no fill)
 
None; MT4 is no longer in development. Use MT5
 

I don't think that MQL5 ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT does the same as you want .

From the documentation

Upon reaching the order price, a pending Buy Limit order is placed at the StopLimit price

 
Keith Watford:

You are correct, Sir. I wasn't completely clear but that is the point. 

STOP LIMIT

