stop signal before important news
Is there any way to stop following a signal temporarily (and possibly close all open orders) before important news (*, **, ***) comes out?
Gianluca Costamagna:
Yes, you can suspend and then later resume your signal subscription.
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
Hello, how many times could we suspend and resume repeatedly? Is it possible for us to do it unconditionally(permanently perhaps) ?
