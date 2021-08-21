stop signal before important news

Is there any way to stop following a signal temporarily (and possibly close all open orders) before important news (*, **, ***) comes out?
 
Gianluca Costamagna:
Yes, you can suspend and then later resume your signal subscription.

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions



 
Hello, how many times could we suspend and resume repeatedly? Is it possible for us to do it unconditionally(permanently perhaps) ? 
