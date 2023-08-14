Remote desktop VPS vs MQL5 VPS - page 2
please note:
Dear Soewono and Eleni
Do you mean we don't use this one in VPS?
You can't use EAs that require DLL calls in MQL5 VPS.
Thank you, Eleni.
Hi there,
can mql vsp be operated through laptop?
I coudl only use throug desktop but not taptop.
please advise any one.
thanks.
Aamir
hi i bought a robot plus VPS and i installed everything. but it doesn't take trades. do you know what i need to do to activate it.
Metatrader 5?
if it is related to MQL5 Market so read the procedure about HowTo (in case you missed something):
How to buy, install, test and use a MT5 Expert Advisor
if it does not help so ask the seller for support.