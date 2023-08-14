Remote desktop VPS vs MQL5 VPS - page 2

Soewono Effendi:
please note:
No DLL, or any external aplication allowed.
Not possible.

Dear Soewono and Eleni

Do you mean we don't use this one in VPS? 


 
Sky L:

You can't use EAs that require DLL calls in MQL5 VPS.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Thank you, Eleni. 

 

Hi there,

can mql vsp be operated through laptop?

I coudl only use throug desktop but not taptop.

please advise any one.

thanks. 

Aamir

 

hi i bought a robot plus VPS and i installed everything. but it doesn't take trades. do you know what i need to do to activate it.

 
21702845 #:
hi i bought a robot plus VPS and i installed everything. but it doesn't take trades. do you know what i need to do to activate it.

Metatrader 5?
if it is related to MQL5 Market so read the procedure about HowTo (in case you missed something):

How to buy, install, test and use a MT5 Expert Advisor

if it does not help so ask the seller for support.

