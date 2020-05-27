Does max bar in history and chart affect to EA work?

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Dear experienced traders


I have a question confused me so much, could you help me? 

In options we can set max bar in history and in chart. 

Do you know max bar in history and chart affect EA work or not? 

(A) Only max bar in history affect EA work, so we have to set it as 9999999999999 to make history data very accurate. 

(B) Only max bar in chart affect EA work, so we have to set it as 9999999999999 to make chart data very accurate. 

(C) Both max bar in history and chart affect EA work, so we have to set them as 9999999999999. 

(D) Both max bar in history and chart never related to EA work, so we have to set them as 2000 to make MT4 light and speedy.


Thank you in advance and best wishes,

Sky



 
Sky L :

Dear experienced traders


I have a question confused me so much, could you help me? 

In options we can set  max bar in history and in chart. 

Do you know max bar in history and chart affect EA work or not? 

(A) Only max bar in history affect EA work, so we have to set it as 9999999999999 to make history data very accurate. 

(B) Only max bar in chart affect EA work, so we have to set it as 9999999999999 to make chart data very accurate. 

(C) Both max bar in history and chart affect EA work, so we have to set them as 9999999999999. 

(D) Both max bar in history and chart never related to EA work, so we have to set them as 2000 to make MT4 light and speedy.


Thank you in advance and best wishes,

Sky



Same question asked before

Please inquire once before asking

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/138373
Does max bars numbers affect EAs?
Does max bars numbers affect EAs?
  • 2012.03.06
  • www.mql5.com
Hi, Does max bars' numbers affect EAs when trading please...
 
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz:

Same question asked before

Please inquire once before asking

Thank you so much, Ahmet. 

I know there is a topic talked about max bar in history. 

Do you know about max bar in chart and compare with both? 

Thank you in advance and best wishes,

Sky

 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/138373

I saw your link for the max bar in history, thanks again! 

Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Client Terminal Properties
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Client Terminal Properties
  • www.mql5.com
Information about the client terminal can be obtained by two functions: TerminalInfoInteger() and TerminalInfoString(). For parameters, these functions accept values from ENUM_TERMINAL_INFO_INTEGER and ENUM_TERMINAL_INFO_STRING respectively. Knowing the parameter value, you can set the size of graphical objects so that they look the same on...
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