Does max bar in history and chart affect to EA work?
Dear experienced traders
I have a question confused me so much, could you help me?
In options we can set max bar in history and in chart.
Do you know max bar in history and chart affect EA work or not?
(A) Only max bar in history affect EA work, so we have to set it as 9999999999999 to make history data very accurate.
(B) Only max bar in chart affect EA work, so we have to set it as 9999999999999 to make chart data very accurate.
(C) Both max bar in history and chart affect EA work, so we have to set them as 9999999999999.
(D) Both max bar in history and chart never related to EA work, so we have to set them as 2000 to make MT4 light and speedy.
Thank you in advance and best wishes,
Sky
Same question asked before
Please inquire once before askinghttps://www.mql5.com/en/forum/138373
- 2012.03.06
- www.mql5.com
I saw your link for the max bar in history, thanks again!
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Dear experienced traders
I have a question confused me so much, could you help me?
In options we can set max bar in history and in chart.
Do you know max bar in history and chart affect EA work or not?
(A) Only max bar in history affect EA work, so we have to set it as 9999999999999 to make history data very accurate.
(B) Only max bar in chart affect EA work, so we have to set it as 9999999999999 to make chart data very accurate.
(C) Both max bar in history and chart affect EA work, so we have to set them as 9999999999999.
(D) Both max bar in history and chart never related to EA work, so we have to set them as 2000 to make MT4 light and speedy.
Thank you in advance and best wishes,
Sky