Moderators requested to manage this section.
Hi dear moderators,
Would it be possible to manage this section more carefully ?
This section is intended for topics about trading strategies, so trading discussions. Eventually accompanied with relevant code. I highlighted, on the top 14 topics, all the ones which are NOT related to trading systems or strategies.
Thank you by advance.
Hi Alain,
the problem is time. I and other moderators simply do not have the time available to do all that is necessary.
Really, this forum should have an employed Metaquotes moderator, not just unpaid volunteers. Especially as most people seem to think that the forum is some sort of extension of the service desk.
Hi Alain,
the problem is time. I and other moderators simply do not have the time available to do all that is necessary.
Really, this forum should have an employed Metaquotes moderator, not just unpaid volunteers. Especially as most people seem to think that the forum is some sort of extension of the service desk.
Hi dear moderators,
Would it be possible to manage this section more carefully ?
This section is intended for topics about trading strategies, so trading discussions. Eventually accompanied with relevant code. I highlighted, on the top 14 topics, all the ones which are NOT related to trading systems or strategies.
Thank you by advance.
So, there is not a place to ask for help about coding?
So, there is not a place to ask for help about coding?
You have general section for that.
Freelance in case you want something urgently.
Also, you have tons of docs and the search field. Most of the time you will find some topic with exactly the same question or something related so you can figure it out by yourself, otherwise, general section is the way to go. (these little steps work great for me)
Best regards.
So, there is not a place to ask for help about coding?
You can't be serious ?
General section : talk about all what you want (about trading and coding of course).
Experts Advisors and Automated trading : what is this about in your opinion ? Purely coding.
Technical Indicators : about coding indicators.
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Hi dear moderators,
Would it be possible to manage this section more carefully ?
This section is intended for topics about trading strategies, so trading discussions. Eventually accompanied with relevant code. I highlighted, on the top 14 topics, all the ones which are NOT related to trading systems or strategies.
Thank you by advance.