Thanks Dominik, that's right, the deals are connected on position ID ! Cheers.
Usage:
DeleteObjects (ChartID (), "autotrade");
And it seems they still haven't included the property to control this by code :T
These apparently missing features have not yet been implemented for native functions ChartGetInteger and ChartSetInteger, I would like to know how we could request them for MQL5?
You can try the Russian forum! The admin usually monitor that section more attentively.
The CHART_SHOW_TRADE_HISTORY property IS availaible in MQL5 code, but it is missing from the help and the english documentation.
But the editor is showing the CHART_SHOW_TRADE_HISTORY property in the popup completion list.
We can use it.
Hope this helps !
Missing from which documentation ? https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/chartconstants/enum_chart_property
Yes you're right.