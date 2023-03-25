How to set 'show trade history' by code? --- ChartSetInteger() does not work --- might be a bug - page 2

You are looking for ORDER_POSITION_ID

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/tradingconstants/orderproperties#enum_order_property_integer


 

Thanks Dominik, that's right, the deals are connected on position ID ! Cheers.

 
Aristides Goncalves Almeida #:

Usage:

DeleteObjects (ChartID (), "autotrade");

I hope this helps ...

   for (int bbb = ObjectsTotal(0) - 1; bbb >= 0; --bbb)
   {
      const string objName = ObjectName(0,bbb);
   
      if (StringFind(objName,"autotrade") > -1)
      {
         ObjectDelete(0,objName);
      }
   }

And it seems they still haven't included the property to control this by code :T

 

These apparently missing features have not yet been implemented for native functions ChartGetInteger and ChartSetInteger, I would like to know how we could request them for MQL5?

 
@manogrss #: These apparently missing features have not yet been implemented for native functions ChartGetInteger and ChartSetInteger, I would like to know how we could request them for MQL5?

You can try the Russian forum! The admin usually monitor that section more attentively.

Fernando Carreiro #:

You can try the Russian forum! The admin usually monitor that section more attentively.

Thank you very much!
 
manogrss #: Thank you very much!

Hi


The CHART_SHOW_TRADE_HISTORY property IS availaible in MQL5 code, but it is missing from the help and the english documentation.


But the editor is showing the CHART_SHOW_TRADE_HISTORY  property in the popup completion list.

We can use it.


Hope this helps !

 
Missing from which documentation ? https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/chartconstants/enum_chart_property


Alain Verleyen #:

Missing from which documentation ? https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/chartconstants/enum_chart_property


Yes you're right.

