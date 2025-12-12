MT5 webrequest not responding
i will also add that it dosent want to comunicate with the server when im on localhost/127.0.0.1
Elias Jovancic:this looks like an MT5 WebRequest issue rather than your Node server. In MQL5 the timeout param is milliseconds, so your 60 is only 60ms (not 60s) — try 10000–15000 . Also MT5 often hits an internal read timeout (~10s) and returns 1003/5203, so make sure /heartbeat responds super fast (no heavy work/DB calls). If you’re testing in Strategy Tester, WebRequest won’t work there — run it on a live chart. Since you’re on Railway, check if Serverless/App sleeping is enabled (cold starts can be slow) — disabling it usually fixes first-request hangs.
Hello,
Im trying to create a link between my node, express server and my MT5 terminal however i have run into an issue i cant solve. whenever i send a request from the terminal it just "hangs"/dosent respond untill it times out and responds with a 1003, 5203 error. I have the server hosted on Railway with a custom domain, hitting the domain from curl works without issue. the urls are all allowed. il attach the code bellow:
