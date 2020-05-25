Write array to CSV file issue - page 2
Marco,
That is kind of the intention, I just don't know how. The data must be stored in a file as it gets used to make trading decisions and gets updated after each new trade, power failure, system closing down, whaterver wont be an issue.
The file is only 5 lines x 25 numbers max (all double) It might increase to 10 line, but no more.
Each line needs to be processed separately, I increment one number from each line (see calculation in code above) then I replace the whole line. (this is a score, one of the 4 numbers gets increased or decreased after analysing the last order closed) Then I go to the next line and do the same for the relevant feature, in the example above its GetQuad().
There are two issues, the first relates to my question above, I get output one number per line, instead of all 4 numbers on the same line separated by a comma.
Sounds simple enough, but every solution in one part seems to introduce another issue.
Reading the file is no problem.
You just need to hack around a bit until you got it right and prepare the line to be written.
I noticed you use a string array but you will probably use double array and use DoubleToString() Function.
I don't understand exactly what your trying to do but you can write whole lines too.
Here is an example.