Who can explain this?
Easy, stop was below the entry price or slippage
probably the wrong price (bid vs asking price) was used for the trailing stop.
bk7:
probably the wrong price (bid vs asking price) was used for the trailing stop.
probably the wrong price (bid vs asking price) was used for the trailing stop.
amando:
Easy, stop was below the entry price or slippage
Easy, stop was below the entry price or slippage
So let me explain: you open a position ( or set a pending order), then click on it and set trailing stop ( 40 points).
Stop level is 40 points. So SL and TP must be minimum 40 points far from current price.It means when SL was set, price was 40 points higher.
About slippage: I know slippage occurs when there is time between a command and its real execution. In high volatility you could have slippage, but in this case no high volatilty and most SL was set on server so it should have no delay of execution...
Is it right?
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Trailing stop was activated, but position is closed with negative profit.
Why?