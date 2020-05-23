Custom indicator not working properly

New comment
 
i need help with this custom indicator, it works well for pairs with value greater than 1 but flops for pairs with values less than 1.
 
mypreciousd:
i need help with this custom indicator, it works well for pairs with value greater than 1 but flops for pairs with values less than 1.

Please edit your post and paste the code using the code button (Alt+S)

In future please post in the correct section

I will move this topic to the MQL4 and Metatrader 4 section.

 
The custom indicator looks ok. Maybe it's your installation, no idea.
 
lippmaje:
The custom indicator looks ok. Maybe it's your installation, no idea.

Really ?

if(slowest>slow>normal>fast>fastest)
 

Thanks Alain, I'm sorry I overlooked that.

There was an other issue that caused the buffer values to be dropped.

I've attached the fixed version.


Files:
Perfect_Order.mq4  5 kb
  
if(slowest>slow>normal>fast>fastest)
True = non-zero and false = zero so you get: 
if( 3 < 2 < 1 )
if( false < 1 )
if(     0 < 1 )
if(     true  )
 
if( 3 > 2 > 1 )
iftrue > 1 )
if(     1 > 1 )
if(     false )
New comment