Custom indicator not working properly
i need help with this custom indicator, it works well for pairs with value greater than 1 but flops for pairs with values less than 1.
Files:
ForexTime_4FXTMj_MT4.png 57 kb
ForexTime_nFXTMi_MT41.png 66 kb
perfect_order.txt 6 kb
mypreciousd:
i need help with this custom indicator, it works well for pairs with value greater than 1 but flops for pairs with values less than 1.
i need help with this custom indicator, it works well for pairs with value greater than 1 but flops for pairs with values less than 1.
Please edit your post and paste the code using the code button (Alt+S)
In future please post in the correct section
I will move this topic to the MQL4 and Metatrader 4 section.
The custom indicator looks ok. Maybe it's your installation, no idea.
lippmaje:
The custom indicator looks ok. Maybe it's your installation, no idea.
The custom indicator looks ok. Maybe it's your installation, no idea.
Really ?
if(slowest>slow>normal>fast>fastest)
Thanks Alain, I'm sorry I overlooked that.
There was an other issue that caused the buffer values to be dropped.
I've attached the fixed version.
Files:
Perfect_Order.mq4 5 kb
if(slowest>slow>normal>fast>fastest)True = non-zero and false =
zero so you get:
|
if( 3 < 2 < 1 ) if( false < 1 ) if( 0 < 1 ) if( true )
|
if( 3 > 2 > 1 ) if( true > 1 ) if( 1 > 1 ) if( false )
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register