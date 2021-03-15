MT4 via IG - No Email Address and cannot log into MQL5.com with that account
Hi
I have opened an MT4 / IG Spread Betting account - it created the account and I downloaded MT4 ad logged in successfully.
I went to purchase an add-on and it asked me to log into the community first (still within MT4) - I tried and it wouldn't work so I came to this site to login and it wouldn't recognise my details.
I went to reset my password and and that wouldn't work as when the IG MT4 account was created it created an account ID but didn't assign my email to the account.
I couldn't find a way round this so I have created a new account here on MQL5 to be able to post this message.
I think I need to have my email associated to my IG MT4 account to be able to then purchase add-ons but I am not sure who to talk to about this.
Thanks for any help provided.
Richard Holden
Logout and re-login into your MQL5 account in MT4 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab, restart your PC and MT4 terminal and try again.
Also make sure that you have the latest version of Internet Explorer or Microsoft Edge on your PC.
Eleni Anna Branou:
HI Eleni,
Thank you for your response - that didn't work.
It says autorization failed every time - I tried my email address.
I have looked in my profile for "Login" but cannot see anything called "Login" - any idea?
Thanks,
Richard
What email?
I didn't say anything about email or your profile page, the below procedure will take place on your MT4 terminal of your computer.
Logout and re-login into your MQL5 account in MT4 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab, restart your PC and MT4 terminal and try again.
Also make sure that you have the latest version of Internet Explorer or Microsoft Edge on your PC.
