Searching for a "Moving Average, High Low Cloud".
Swanster:
Greetings and salutations.
I kindly request guidance (to an existing indicator), or a simple Indicator being written.
I am using MT5 platform.
I am in search/need of a cloud that is formed with the Highs and Lows of a single input Moving Average.
So my MA settings could be:
Period, 5
Method, Simple
and the cloud color. Dim Grey (because I use a dark background)
(Maybe even a top and bottom borderline for definition on the cloud.)
Thanking all in advance.
Swanster
Attached, not a cloud though, just the lines
<ex4 files deleted by moderator - please attach mq4 files>
<Additional note - OP is using MT5 so MT4 files do not apply anyway>
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Greetings and salutations.
I kindly request guidance (to an existing indicator), or a simple Indicator being written.
I am using MT5 platform.
I am in search/need of a cloud that is formed with the Highs and Lows of a single input Moving Average.
So my MA settings could be:
Period, 5
Method, Simple
and the cloud color. Dim Grey (because I use a dark background)
(Maybe even a top and bottom borderline for definition on the cloud.)
Thanking all in advance.
Swanster