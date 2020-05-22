Searching for a "Moving Average, High Low Cloud".

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Greetings and salutations.

I kindly request guidance (to an existing indicator), or a simple Indicator being written.

I am using MT5 platform.


I am in search/need of a cloud that is formed with the Highs and Lows of a single input Moving Average.

So my MA settings could be:

Period, 5

Method, Simple

and the cloud color. Dim Grey (because I use a dark background)

(Maybe even a top and bottom borderline for definition on the cloud.)

Example

Thanking all in advance.

Swanster

 
Swanster:

Greetings and salutations.

I kindly request guidance (to an existing indicator), or a simple Indicator being written.

I am using MT5 platform.


I am in search/need of a cloud that is formed with the Highs and Lows of a single input Moving Average.

So my MA settings could be:

Period, 5

Method, Simple

and the cloud color. Dim Grey (because I use a dark background)

(Maybe even a top and bottom borderline for definition on the cloud.)

Thanking all in advance.

Swanster

Attached, not a cloud though, just the lines

<ex4 files deleted by moderator - please attach mq4 files>

<Additional note - OP is using MT5 so MT4 files do not apply anyway>

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