I cant install the purchased EA in MT5 platform - page 2
could someone explain how to load one of the scripts offered for sale into my software
And Metatrader is using the journal to "tell" us something about.
Example - I filled Community tab of Metatrader (It is written in Metatrader journal about it):
2. Your purchases are in your profile here https://www.mql5.com/en/users/edgarwatkins/market (the the purchases are per forum profile/username).
So, go to Purchased tab and install them. If you lost activation for some of your purchase so delete it from Metatrader and install it once again (from same Metatrader).
If some your purchase was deleted from the Market (for any reason) so use this procedure to install: post #50