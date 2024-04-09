I cant install the purchased EA in MT5 platform - page 2

could someone  explain how to load one of the scripts offered for sale into my software 

Fill Community tan in Metatrader (with confirmation of successful login in the MetaTrader log), and then -
Good morning

I trust that you are well. This morning I had to reset my MT5 to correct issues with my charts and layouts. I then went to add Trade Manager DaneTrades but could not find it under my purchases. I followed the instructions on the mql5 blog How to buy, install, test and use a MT5 Expert Advisor - Other - 4 September 2021 - Traders' Blogs (mql5.com)  but it still does not appear.  I also made sure that I logged into my account. See screenshot.

How can it get the Trade Manager DaneTrades and other purchases back?

Regards,
Edgar Watkins
1. The sucessful login to Community tab should be confirmed by Metatrader (the Metatrader should "tell" about the following: it was sucessful login or not).
And Metatrader is using the journal to "tell" us something about.

Example - I filled Community tab of Metatrader (It is written in Metatrader journal about it):

2. Your purchases are in your profile here https://www.mql5.com/en/users/edgarwatkins/market (the the purchases are per forum profile/username).

So, go to Purchased tab and install them. If you lost activation for some of your purchase so delete it from Metatrader and install it once again (from same Metatrader).

If some your purchase was deleted from the Market (for any reason) so use this procedure to install: post

