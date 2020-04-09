Why WegRequest fucntion fails when sending request to localhost server

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with the page  https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/common/webrequest

 

i tried with my own script,the function works very well when i send request to public servers.

with the same code,when i send request to url like  http://127.0.0.1:8765/,it always return 4002 error code.

 

int SyncOrder(string strSymbol,string Operate)
{
   string cookie=NULL,headers;
   char post[],result[];
   int res;
   
   string url="http://www.baidu.com";
   Print("Sending request to "+ url);
   
   ResetLastError();
   
   res=WebRequest("GET",url,cookie,NULL,50,post,0,result,headers);
   
   if(res==-1)
   {
      Print("Error code =",GetLastError());
      //--- maybe the URL is not added, show message to add it
      MessageBox("Add address '"+url+"' in Expert Advisors tab of the Options window","Error",MB_ICONINFORMATION);
      
      return(-1);
   }
   else
   {
      //--- successful
      PrintFormat("Download successful, size =%d bytes.",ArraySize(result));
      //--- save data to file
      //string strResult = CharArrayToString(result,0,ArraySize(result),CP_UTF8);
      return(1);
   }
   
   return(1);   
}
Documentation on MQL5: Common Functions / WebRequest
Documentation on MQL5: Common Functions / WebRequest
  • www.mql5.com
Common Functions / WebRequest - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
 

when i change it to local host address,it always return 4002

 

int SyncOrder(string strSymbol,string Operate)
{
   string cookie=NULL,headers;
   char post[],result[];
   int res;
   
   string url="http://localhost:8765";
   Print("Sending request to "+ url);
   
   ResetLastError();
   
   res=WebRequest("GET",url,cookie,NULL,50,post,0,result,headers);
   
   if(res==-1)
   {
      Print("Error code =",GetLastError());
      //--- maybe the URL is not added, show message to add it
      MessageBox("Add address '"+url+"' in Expert Advisors tab of the Options window","Error",MB_ICONINFORMATION);
      
      return(-1);
   }
   else
   {
      //--- successful
      PrintFormat("Download successful, size =%d bytes.",ArraySize(result));
      //--- save data to file
      //string strResult = CharArrayToString(result,0,ArraySize(result),CP_UTF8);
      return(1);
   }
   
   return(1);   
}
 

i add address to the allow list:

 

 

 

and the address is OK

 

 

Try 127.0.0.1 

Maybe that localhost cannot be resolved. 

 
ugo58:

Try 127.0.0.1 

Maybe that localhost cannot be resolved. 

127.0.0.1

 

same result. 

 

Hi there,

I have the same problem. I receive 4002 but not only when connecting to localhost but also to my server on the internet. I have added the URLs to the trusted sites.

Anybody managed to fix the problem?

 
Do you have a firewall?
 

Full domain names is allowed and only 80/433 ports.

If you want to connect to localhost, use domain like my.domain.com and setup address in hosts file.

 

thanks,you are right,port 80 works fine.

 

it should be written in document. 

 

Hi,

I have added the URL (http://localhost:433/) in the Expert Advisor but EA still tells me to add it?

See attached pic.

Files:
localhost433.png  43 kb
 
tynken:

Hi,

I have added the URL (http://localhost:433/) in the Expert Advisor but EA still tells me to add it?

See attached pic.

Contact the author/seller of the EA for support.

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