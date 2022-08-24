Trades are opening themselves automatically after hitting SL or even after manually closing the positions. What could be the reason?
Did you subscribe to the signal and using "Copy take
profit and stop loss" settings?
If you as a subscriber is having different broker from your signal provider (or if the signal provider is trading on scalping way, or you both are not having MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5, and for someother reasons) - do not use "Copy take profit and stop loss" settings.
Because your trades may be closed by stop loss/take profit in your Metatrader, but if signal provider is still having those trades opened so those trades may be opened again after automatic synchronization.
Manually closed trades are again syncronized with Signal's opened positions
----------------
Hi Sergey, I'm using an EA, I stopped auto trading when the positions started opening automatically, but they didn't stop.
Is it your home computer?
And EA is continuing openning trades even if your autotrading is disabled?
And you are having only this one Metatrader instance (means: your EA is not trading anymore anywhere on your trading account)?
That is impossible.
Because if autotrading is off so it means the following: your EA will not open the trades anymore on your this one Metatrader instance.
It is possible only if you are using MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5, because autotrading is
always ON in this VPS.
HI I just subscribed to a signal and few open trades are running. I just want to know if they are going to be close automaitcally or I will have to close these trades myself?
They do not have TP or SL.
