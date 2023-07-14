Why EA not working on my chart? Nothing happens

Hi, 

I tried a demo EA, attached it to the chart as per instruction, Algo trading enabled.

But nothing happens even after few hours. What went wrong?

I tried to look in forum, couldnt find answer.

Kindly help,

Many thanks

 
Without seeing the code its hard to tell what is wrong in the EA. Try to read the journal to see if there is any error messages.

 
saiful34: Algo trading enabled. … What went wrong?
  1. Smiley face? Smiley
  2. Check ToolsOptions (control+O) → Expert AdvisorsAllow automated trading, and F7 → CommonAllow live trading.
 
