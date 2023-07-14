Why EA not working on my chart? Nothing happens
saiful34:
Hi,
I tried a demo EA, attached it to the chart as per instruction, Algo trading enabled.
But nothing happens even after few hours. What went wrong?
I tried to look in forum, couldnt find answer.
Kindly help,
Many thanks
Without seeing the code its hard to tell what is wrong in the EA. Try to read the journal to see if there is any error messages.
Comments that do not relate to this topic, have been moved to "Off-topic posts".
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi,
I tried a demo EA, attached it to the chart as per instruction, Algo trading enabled.
But nothing happens even after few hours. What went wrong?
I tried to look in forum, couldnt find answer.
Kindly help,
Many thanks