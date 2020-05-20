How do I trade here?

I deposited USD in my Real Account and I am unable to trade. Please, assist me because I am new to this platform. Thanks in anticipation
 
Dan Achonwa:
What is your broker?

 
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz:

Meta trader 5
 
Dan Achonwa:
where you deposited?

I hope you were not deposited MQL5 ..

 
Dan Achonwa:
if you deposited to your MQL5 community account you should be aware of that Meta Quotes is not a broker! Money on your MQL5 account is used for all services provided here and not for trading

notbroker

 
Kenneth Parling:

Really, but I was redirected there when I clicked on deposit. So, where and how do I deposit for trading? 


Besides, please what kind of services are you referring to and do one necessarily have to pay for such here just as I may have done?

 
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz:

where you deposited?

I hope so but it seems that's what I've done because I am unable to trade with my deposited USD. How can I resolve this please?
 

https://www.mql5.com/en/contact

As far as I know, there is no solution, but you can still write here and explain your situation exactly.

Ahmet Metin Yilmaz:

https://www.mql5.com/en/contact

Thanks bro. 


But how can I make deposit to trade?

 
Dan Achonwa :

Thanks bro. 


If you have deposited into MQL5, you cannot use this money for trade. MQL5 is not a broker. You had to open a real account with a broker and deposit there.

Using the link I provided earlier, you need to request the money you deposited with confusion, back. Otherwise, you can use your existing money in MQL5 market or VPS rental or Freelancer section.

 
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz:

If you have deposited into MQL5, you cannot use this money for trade. MQL5 is not a broker. You had to open a real account with a broker and deposit there.

Thanks a lot. I appreciate.

Although, I just registered my account yester night and was told that I will be contacted by the team to complete the procedures. 

It's a Preliminary Account though.

I entered my details and uploaded the required documents (ID & Utility Bill)

Please, how long does it take for full activation/access to live trade?

