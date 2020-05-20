How do I trade here?
I deposited USD in my Real Account and I am unable to trade. Please, assist me because I am new to this platform. Thanks in anticipation
What is your broker?
Meta trader 5
where you deposited?
if you deposited to your MQL5 community account you should be aware of that Meta Quotes is not a broker! Money on your MQL5 account is used for all services provided here and not for trading
Really, but I was redirected there when I clicked on deposit. So, where and how do I deposit for trading?
Besides, please what kind of services are you referring to and do one necessarily have to pay for such here just as I may have done?
https://www.mql5.com/en/contact
As far as I know, there is no solution, but you can still write here and explain your situation exactly.
- www.mql5.com
Thanks bro.
But how can I make deposit to trade?
If you have deposited into MQL5, you cannot use this money for trade. MQL5 is not a broker. You had to open a real account with a broker and deposit there.
Using the link I provided earlier, you need to request the money you deposited with confusion, back. Otherwise, you can use your existing money in MQL5 market or VPS rental or Freelancer section.
Thanks a lot. I appreciate.
Although, I just registered my account yester night and was told that I will be contacted by the team to complete the procedures.
It's a Preliminary Account though.
I entered my details and uploaded the required documents (ID & Utility Bill)
Please, how long does it take for full activation/access to live trade?
