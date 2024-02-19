TestGenerator: write file error

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Dear experienced traders


Do you know what is "TestGenerator: write file error"?

When I run test 2012~2020, the "TestGenerator: write file error" will happen. 

But when I separate test as 2012~2013, 2013~2014, it will work well. 



Thank you in advance and best wishes,

Sky

 
Try closing mt4 and reopening then try again
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