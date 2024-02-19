TestGenerator: write file error
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Dear experienced traders
Do you know what is "TestGenerator: write file error"?
When I run test 2012~2020, the "TestGenerator: write file error" will happen.
But when I separate test as 2012~2013, 2013~2014, it will work well.
Thank you in advance and best wishes,
Sky