Signals can't connect???

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When I go to subscribe to a signal it doesn't connect properly anymore.  I am signed in to the community tab properly, but after signing up for a signal my signal tab always shows that I am not subscribed.  What can I do to fix this?
 
Never mind, I found the problem.  For some reason logging in and out of the server fixes it??
 
Yes, the solution is to log in and out of the server two (2) times.
 
I am having this issue right now, what is the fix? This is my first time setting it up.
 
ChaseMaserati:
I am having this issue right now, what is the fix? This is my first time setting it up.
After subscribing wait for while and restart the terminal. If it persist then contact service desk
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