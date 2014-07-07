Signals can't connect???
When I go to subscribe to a signal it doesn't connect properly anymore. I am signed in to the community tab properly, but after signing up for a signal my signal tab always shows that I am not subscribed. What can I do to fix this?
- From theory to practice
- Subscribing to a signal without connecting to a broker?
- how to search for signals that are free
Never mind, I found the problem. For some reason logging in and out of the server fixes it??
Yes, the solution is to log in and out of the server two (2) times.
I am having this issue right now, what is the fix? This is my first time setting it up.
ChaseMaserati:After subscribing wait for while and restart the terminal. If it persist then contact service desk
I am having this issue right now, what is the fix? This is my first time setting it up.
I am having this issue right now, what is the fix? This is my first time setting it up.
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