mtf gann hilo activator not working

hello ,,,

i have this indicator

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                            MTF_###Gann_HiLo_Activator_v2###.mq4 
//| MTF by Zathar, mod c codobro
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 1
#property indicator_color1 Aqua
#property indicator_width1 2

extern int TimeFrame=0;
extern int Lookback=10;
double ExtMapBuffer1[];

int init()
  {
   //---- indicator line
   SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtMapBuffer1);
   SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_LINE);
   IndicatorShortName("MTF_###Gann_HiLo_Activator_v2###");
   SetIndexLabel(0,"MTF_Gann_HiLo");
  }
//----
 

int start()
  {
   datetime TimeArray[];
   int    i,shift,limit,y=0,counted_bars=IndicatorCounted();
     
   ArrayCopySeries(TimeArray,MODE_TIME,Symbol(),TimeFrame); 
   
   limit=Bars-counted_bars+TimeFrame/Period();
   for(i=0,y=0;i<limit;i++) {
     if (Time[i]<TimeArray[y]) {y++;}   
     ExtMapBuffer1[i]=iCustom(NULL,TimeFrame,"###Gann_HiLo_Activator_v2###",Lookback,0,y); 
   }
   return(0);
  }
//---

the problem is that it is not drawing indicator in chart in new versions of metatrader ,,, it worked in the past 

what is the problem please ,,, 

thanks in advance

 

This indicator requires "###Gann_HiLo_Activator_v2###.exe".

Otherwise, nothing is displayed.

 

yes this is the problem i need the data as stair case not as line

the line data is working in ###Gann_HiLo_Activator_v2###  but the  stair case data is not working in MTF_###Gann_HiLo_Activator_v2###.mq4

any help please

  wanted

 

I replied after confirming that it worked without problem.

I think you're doing it wrong.

