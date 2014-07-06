Forex interest over time, downtrend?
i think too many traders facing loses will be the reason..
compare it with stocks.
it was new, growing due to opening of retail market.
Google trendovi - Interes na usluzi Pretraživanje weba - Cijeli svijet, 2004. - danas
- trends.google.com
Istražite trendove Google pretraživanja pomoću usluge Google trendovi.
graziani:Good point, regarding this we have this Gallup poll www.gallup.com/poll/147206/stock-market-investments-lowest-1999.aspx
compare it with stocks.
it was new, growing due to opening of retail market.
In U.S., 54% Have Stock Market Investments, Lowest Since 1999
- 2011.04.12
- Gallup, Inc.
- news.gallup.com
PRINCETON, NJ -- Even as stocks have returned to lofty heights from their March 2009 lows, the percentage of Americans saying they hold individual stocks, stock mutual funds, or stocks in their 401(k) or IRA fell to 54% in April -- the lowest level since Gallup began monitoring stock ownership annually in 1999. Self-reported stock ownership has...
Not enough marketing and not in the right way.
I believe it is not easy to compare the stock market to forex, i mainly mean for the type of execution and who controls it (also leverage but is another big issue). In the stock market there is usually direct access through a bank to bid/ask price and they charge only a fee. In the Forex broker acts as an intermediary between the customer and the liquidity provider.Most of brokers agreements ensures the deal (istant execution). Until brroker marketing campaign to make customers' private accounts with instant execution will be difficult to grow in terms of private volumes. This type of contract created for deals between companies from different countries many yeras ago isn't good for retail customers. It is a personal opinion and I am not really sure about it so please share your comments.
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Forex interest over time trend, after 2008 crisis, is a downtrend, if we check it using Google Trends (below).
What are your opinion about? It's right? If so, what are the reasons?
www.google.com/trends/explore#q=forex