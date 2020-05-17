terminal data initialized meaning
DiscoveryKidz: I saw that this had been executed and wanted to know what caused it and what it meant.
Given what is directly below your highlighted line, I'd guess: A) Terminal start, B) internal Terminal data
structures initialization complete.
William Roeder:
Given what is directly below: A) Terminal start, B) Terminal is starting.
Given what is directly below: A) Terminal start, B) Terminal is starting.
I am not sure what you mean?
I have never seen this sequence in the journals before and it started at a time when I was not awake so what started it?
DiscoveryKidz:Build 1262 ? Isn't simply that the Terminal has been updated and restarted.
I am not sure what you mean?
I have never seen this sequence in the journals before and it started at a time when I was not awake so what started it?
Alain Verleyen:
Build 1262 ? Isn't simply that the Terminal has been updated and restarted.
Build 1262 ? Isn't simply that the Terminal has been updated and restarted.
Thank you, that would make sense.
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Hi,
I have my Ea's loaded on the MT4 VPS and when I checked the journals I saw that this had been executed and wanted to know what caused it and what it meant.
Thanks!