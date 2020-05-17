terminal data initialized meaning

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Hi,

I have my Ea's loaded on the MT4 VPS and when I checked the journals I saw that this had been executed and wanted to know what caused it and what it meant.

Thanks!


 
DiscoveryKidz: I saw that this had been executed and wanted to know what caused it and what it meant.

Given what is directly below your highlighted line, I'd guess: A) Terminal start, B) internal Terminal data structures initialization complete.

 
William Roeder:

Given what is directly below: A) Terminal start, B) Terminal is starting.

I am not sure what you mean? 

I have never seen this sequence in the journals before and it started at a time when I was not awake so what started it?

 
DiscoveryKidz:

I am not sure what you mean? 

I have never seen this sequence in the journals before and it started at a time when I was not awake so what started it?

Build 1262 ? Isn't simply that the Terminal has been updated and restarted.
 
Alain Verleyen:
Build 1262 ? Isn't simply that the Terminal has been updated and restarted.

Thank you, that would make sense.

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