hi I made an account here in error when installing mt4. I cannot cancel my account throughthe help desk as they only deal with financial issues. does anyone know how I can cancel???
 
hi I made an account here in error when installing mt4. I cannot cancel my account throughthe help desk as they only deal with financial issues. does anyone know how I can cancel???

Only the Service Desk can cancel your MQL5 account, contact them with >> Other reason.

 
i have contacted live chat which cant help me and i have also hit the contact us link on my profile which also has no option for cancelling my account. and the is no other option in the box. and there is nothing saying help desk on my profile all i have is live chat and contact us both of them could not help.
 
Only the Service Desk can cancel your MQL5 account, contact them with >> Other reason.

@Eleni Anna Branou No such option

options
And the first option doesn't enable the form.
 
@Eleni Anna Branou No such option

Oh, it was there a couple of days ago.

 
Oh, it was there a couple of days ago.

You now have to deal with Mary for "Other"


 
You now have to deal with Mary for "Other"


I will try that Alain, thank you.

 
Plz cancel my account with login user name 
Pgiforextrader
Email 
<email was deleted by moderator>
On traders community  
To many problems  with getting  account usable for purchasing  vps or deposits  to account  to purchase  vps
Also plz unblock financial  limits on my account using 
<email was deleted by moderator>   as user name plz so I xan deposit  and. Use the money in my account already and plz make sure my phone number is associated with this email and account plz
Plz notify me when this has been done
 
You now have to deal with Mary for "Other"


MaryGPT

 
go to "Contact and requests" link at the bottom of this page
