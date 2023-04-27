cancel my account
hi I made an account here in error when installing mt4. I cannot cancel my account throughthe help desk as they only deal with financial issues. does anyone know how I can cancel???
290978:
Only the Service Desk can cancel your MQL5 account, contact them with >> Other reason.
i have contacted live chat which cant help me and i have also hit the contact us link on my profile which also has no option for cancelling my account. and the is no other option in the box. and there is nothing saying help desk on my profile all i have is live chat and contact us both of them could not help.
Eleni Anna Branou:
@Eleni Anna Branou No such option
|
William Roeder:
Oh, it was there a couple of days ago.
Eleni Anna Branou:
You now have to deal with Mary for "Other"
Alain Verleyen:
I will try that Alain, thank you.
Plz cancel my account with login user nameEmail
Pgiforextrader
<email was deleted by moderator>
On traders community
To many problems with getting account usable for purchasing vps or deposits to account to purchase vps
Also plz unblock financial limits on my account using
<email was deleted by moderator> as user name plz so I xan deposit and. Use the money in my account already and plz make sure my phone number is associated with this email and account plz
Plz notify me when this has been done
PGIforextrader #:go to "Contact and requests" link at the bottom of this page
