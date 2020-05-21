weak developers
What should we do when a designer is unable to deliver a project when it is scheduled to be completed?
I handed the job over to the designer one day, but he couldn't finish it.
Today is the second day, but the creator has not answered since last night,
I have slashed the job but he still has no answer
In such a case, I feel that charging the site fee from the client is not a good idea.it;s change to fee designers
As Jabbar saying yesterday was Friday and today is Saturday, not all people work during the weekend, so give it some time and follow your job's schedule.
Hi. as I told before, do not put pressure on him. Give him a few days more. Developers have life, and also need time to develop, so they are not available all times.
But they should not forget their clients.
Why not give him a text message using the phone?
Isn't this a problem?
ok sir
When you posted your Freelance job, you've chosen an execution period in days, how many were they?
expiry date yesterday
expiry date yesterday
Then you are right to complain.
hellow friends developers is not answer yet..How do I get my money?
Rules of Using the Freelance Service
Everything is according to the rules here:
Rules of Using the Freelance Service
I'm having trouble reading this.
Lack of English knowledge. Can you make plain?
How to get my money up.
The creator has yet to answer.
He's been out for a day now
Please help me.
