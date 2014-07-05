Checking bar existence for current date, MQL5
Hi,
If your line is placed by script, what's your problem exactly ? When you place a line it's up to you to choose where to place it.
Please show the relevant code.
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I see now. The first day of a week is always Sunday, see documentation :
Thus, if the current day is Saturday, at the attempt to copy data on a week timeframe specifying start_time=Last_Tuesday and stop_time=Last_Friday the function will return 0, because the open time on a week timeframe is always Sunday, but one week bar does not fall into the specified interval.
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Dear Friends,
Please, who can help me with my problem?
Line is placed by script, so, I want to check date existence and place it exactly on week start. Or, I it will be nice to have any solution to achieve result.
Regards,