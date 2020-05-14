Signal not available in MT4
Ricardo van Bruggen:
Hi All,
My signal is not yet strong enough to be shown in MT4.
However i have some friends and they want to subscribe to my signal.
Is there a way for them to subscribe to me and copy my trades?
Even if the signal is not to be found in MT4 terminal?
They can find it on the upper right corner search area.
