Signal not available in MT4

Hi All,


My signal is not yet strong enough to be shown in MT4.

However i have some friends and they want to subscribe to my signal.

Is there a way for them to subscribe to me and copy my trades?

Even if the signal is not to be found in MT4 terminal?

 
Ricardo van Bruggen:

They can find it on the upper right corner search area.



