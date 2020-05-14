Depositing money
Can someone please help me.
I go to deposit money into my account for trading, and under neath it clearly states “I understand that I will not be able to use these funds for trading on a real account”
What does this mean as i signed up to trade but if i deposit money they are saying those funds arent used for trading.
MQL5 is not a broker.
You need to open an account with a broker to trade.
MQL5 is not a broker.
You need to open an account with a broker to trade.
I have with Advantage FX and when i told them the problem they said i needed to take it up with MQL5 as it states it on this website.
I have with Advantage FX and when i told them the problem they said i needed to take it up with MQL5 as it states it on this website.
What problem are you referring to?
I have with Advantage FX and when i told them the problem they said i needed to take it up with MQL5 as it states it on this website.
Then you should have deposited money for trading with your broker, not here in MQL5.com.
MQL5.com is the provider of the Metatrader 4/5 software and you can buy here products and services, but not trade with your deposited money.
Can someone please help me.
I go to deposit money into my account for trading, and under neath it clearly states “I understand that I will not be able to use these funds for trading on a real account”
What does this mean as i signed up to trade but if i deposit money they are saying those funds arent used for trading.
at the bottom right corner it's clearly stated 😉
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Can someone please help me.
I go to deposit money into my account for trading, and under neath it clearly states “I understand that I will not be able to use these funds for trading on a real account”
What does this mean as i signed up to trade but if i deposit money they are saying those funds arent used for trading.