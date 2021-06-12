Is it just me or also with you? (The Ability To Withdraw Funds is limited)
I am experiencing an issue regarding the fund withdrawal from many days now. Any Idea what can be done for this case?
Here is a Screenshot of the error
Did you read the screenshot that you posted?
Did you read the screenshot that you posted?
Definitely Keith, so what you suggest? How much time exactly does it takes for the company to make the verification. If I say, its been exactly 1.5 month into this issue
Definitely Keith, so what you suggest? How much time exactly does it takes for the company to make the verification. If I say, its been exactly 1.5 month into this issue
Sorry, but this is a users forum and we have no connection with Metaquotes admin.
Unfortunately the service desk can be painfully slow.
AS Priyanka says, probably best to contact the service desk. IT may possibly speed them up.
I have same issue. how to sort this.
Contact the Service Desk, we can't help you with financial issues here.
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I am experiencing an issue regarding the fund withdrawal from many days now. Any Idea what can be done for this case?
Here is a Screenshot of the error