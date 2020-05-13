Run more than 2 account in same broker in remote desktop VPS
Yes.
Because if one account is active so this account is working for now.
So, you need two Metatrader instances in this case.
Alternatively, you can rent two MQL5 VPS (one MQL5 VPS per account), and you will not need remote desktop VPS in this case.
Yes.
Because if one account is active so this account is working for now.
So, you need two Metatrader instances in this case.
Alternatively, you can rent two MQL5 VPS (one MQL5 VPS per account), and you will not need remote desktop VPS in this case.
Thank you so much, Sergey.
Because I want to run around 10 ac at same time, so might remote desktop VPS could reduce cost for me.
Do you have any experience to run a lot of terminal in a same remote desktop VPS?
Do you have any advice for that?
Thank you in advance and best wishes,
Sky
You can copy 1 instance of MT4, the paste it into as many instance of MT4 you want. Although it's not advised, I found it is the faster way rather than install new MT4 and then copy all the file needed (EA/Indicator) into it.
Thank you, Simon.
In my case, I want to run different EA at different account.
Copy and paste may not suite for my case.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Dear experienced traders
If I want to run more than 2 account in same broker in remote desktop VPS, do I need to install more than two terminal?
Thank you in advance and best wishes,
Sky