I need an EA to take profit on amount reached
Hi Guys,I am looking for an EA on MT5 that is capable of auto closing any open order when a profit amount is reached. I can only find some for MT4 Any help would be greatly appreciated.
- Instant Execution - Opening and Closing Positions - Trade - MetaTrader 5 for iPhone
- Close By - Trade - MetaTrader 5 for Android
- Instant Execution - Opening and Closing Positions - Trade - MetaTrader 5 for Android
Comments that do not relate to this topic, have been moved to "Off Topic Posts".
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register