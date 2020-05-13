I need an EA to take profit on amount reached

Hi Guys,I am looking for an EA on MT5 that is capable of auto closing any open order when a profit amount is reached. I can only find some for MT4 Any help would be greatly appreciated.
 
No worries thanks, couldn't find anything on the site

 
