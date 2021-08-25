Delay of opening trades
Dear all,
I have a problem with a signal I am subscribed to. The opening trades arrive with a delay of 20-30 min while the closing arrives immediately. I contacted my broker, but they could not find anything from their side. The signal owner did not respond yet. I increased the slippage requirement to 200 points but without success as well as creating a new account and switch the signal to it. The other signals of the provider also suddenly showed an increase of several million percent of profit. I am not sure if there is tempering involved.
I was about to unsubscribe from the signal but there it states to apply to service desk in case of problems with receiving signals.
Your problem is slippage, when its larger than your setting (2.0) the opened trade is skipped but later is copied upon synchronization.
You either use a better broker/server setup to reduce you slippage or increase your setting.
Your problem is slippage, when its larger than your setting (2.0) the opened trade is skipped but later is copied upon synchronization.
You either use a better broker/server setup to reduce you slippage or increase your setting.
Dear EleniI followed (your?) explanations in the forum for setting up a signal and increased the 5 pips you suggested to 200 but still had the delay in opening.
Dear EleniI followed (your?) explanations in the forum for setting up a signal and increased the 5 pips you suggested to 200 but still had the delay in opening.
There is no 200 deviation/slippage setting, if you want to put it at max, put 5.0
No Bias / trượt 200 cài đặt, nếu bạn muốn đặt ở mức tối đa, hãy đặt 5,0
I have the same problem , does ping affect ?
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Dear all,
I have a problem with a signal I am subscribed to. The opening trades arrive with a delay of 20-30 min while the closing arrives immediately. I contacted my broker, but they could not find anything from their side. The signal owner did not respond yet. I increased the slippage requirement to 200 points but without success as well as creating a new account and switch the signal to it. The other signals of the provider also suddenly showed an increase of several million percent of profit. I am not sure if there is tempering involved.
I was about to unsubscribe from the signal but there it states to apply to service desk in case of problems with receiving signals.