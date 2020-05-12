Trailing Stop Loss
How do you know if the trailing stop loss is active?
I assume you mean the terminal's built-in TSL. The same way you enabled it; Order/SL/TP Line → Right Click → Trailing Stop
(t) → Look at the unchecked None. You can also look in the Trade Tab; orders with a TSL active have the SL
highlighted in yellow.
