'Signal - symbol archived not found'
is it a multipair EA? maybe one of the pairs used in the EA isn't available with your broker ?
Jeff
Hello all,
New user here and i've just subscribed to a signal, however i get the following message in my 'Journal':
...: Signal - connecting to signal server
...: Signal - symbol archived not found
...: Signal - different specification of symbol EURUSD, signal provider has maximal volume 1000.00, subscriber has 200.00
...: Signal - different specification of symbol GBPUSD, signal provider has maximal volume 1000.00, subscriber has 200.00
I'm not quite sure what this means and i get an orange triangle warning sign before the message which makes me wonder if the signal is even working for me. I've looked this up online but can't seem to find anyone with the same issue hence creating this thread. I have just subscribed to the signal so i'm not sure if it is working or not, there's no trading history yet for the copied signal on mlq5.com.
Appreciate your help, thanks.
Make sure that you have enabled all necessary symbols in MT4/5 >> View >> Symbols.
The other message is only a warning, it will not affect your copying.
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Hello all,
New user here and i've just subscribed to a signal, however i get the following message in my 'Journal':
...: Signal - connecting to signal server
...: Signal - symbol archived not found
...: Signal - different specification of symbol EURUSD, signal provider has maximal volume 1000.00, subscriber has 200.00
...: Signal - different specification of symbol GBPUSD, signal provider has maximal volume 1000.00, subscriber has 200.00
I'm not quite sure what this means and i get an orange triangle warning sign before the message which makes me wonder if the signal is even working for me. I've looked this up online but can't seem to find anyone with the same issue hence creating this thread. I have just subscribed to the signal so i'm not sure if it is working or not, there's no trading history yet for the copied signal on mlq5.com.
Appreciate your help, thanks.