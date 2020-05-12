Site hacked?
I just logged in
and in my messages i received a weird message spam with no username who was spamming his telephone number with signal services and photos , on the top right corner there is a button with the word subscribe
Its a subscription based message system, you can just ingore it.
This is not from MQL5.com, but from some member through MT5 that allows such options.
Hello , i am not subscribed to this. So why im i getting this messgage?
You can unsubscribe it using Metatrader (on the top right corner of Metatrader).
I think - it is the channel (the owner of the channel subscribed you to his channel; anyone can create the channel for example).
You can unsubscribe it using Metatrader (on the top right corner of Metatrader).
That is spam , if anyone can just subscribe you to his channel without your approval.
You asked the question - and I replied (I unsubscribed from the channels 3 times so I know how to unsubscribe if someone added me to his private
channel).
About how the channels work and about spam or not - write your suggestion to the service desk.
By the way, do you remember how about google+ started?
It was same ..
So, if you in someone's channel - unsubscribe from it using Metatrader 5 -
--------------------
Cheers @Sergey, i was not subscribed to any channel that is why it's strange. So from what you said if anyone just add me to their private channel they can just spam me anytime until i remove them?
But someone added me 3 times to it, and I unsubscribed using Metatrader (look at two images above) - I did not ban those 3 spammer ..
If it is repeated to you (if someone will add you to some promotional channel) - report to the moderators (moderators may ban the spammer, or we can speak with the spammer explaining him the rules, and so on).
I do not know ... I did not find the documentation about how those channels work.
they are coming from unknown user
we dont know who ( which user ) created channels and which user added us..
so community must find a solution
This is a users' forum not Metaquotes. You are a member of this community; what is your solution?
Whoever has the forum infrastructure can find a solution
