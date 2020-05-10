Need Help with the zero cross alert

//------------------------------------------------------------------
#property link      "www.forex-station.com"
#property copyright "www.forex-station.com"
//------------------------------------------------------------------
#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers 2
#property indicator_color1  clrLimeGreen
#property indicator_color2  clrPaleVioletRed
#property indicator_width1  2
#property indicator_style2  STYLE_DOT
#property strict

//
//
//
//
//
extern ENUM_TIMEFRAMES   TimeFrame             = PERIOD_CURRENT;    // Time frame to use
input int                r                     = 2;                 // First ema period
input int                s                     = 10;                // Second ema period
input int                u                     = 5;                 // Third ema period
input int                trigger               = 3;                 // Signal ema period
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE Price                 = PRICE_CLOSE;       // Price to use
input bool               arrowsVisible         = false;             // Arrows visible true/false?
input bool               arrowsOnNewest        = false;             // Arrows drawn on newest bar of higher time frame bar true/false?
input string             arrowsIdentifier      = "erg Arrows1";     // Unique ID for arrows
input double             arrowsUpperGap        = 0.1;               // Upper arrow gap
input double             arrowsLowerGap        = 0.1;               // Lower arrow gap
input color              arrowsUpColor         = clrBlue;           // Up arrow color
input color              arrowsDnColor         = clrCrimson;        // Down arrow color
input int                arrowsUpCode          = 116;               // Up arrow code
input int                arrowsDnCode          = 116;               // Down arrow code
input int                arrowsUpSize          = 2;                 // Up arrow size
input int                arrowsDnSize          = 2;                 // Down arrow size
input bool               Interpolate           = true;              // Interpolate true/false?
input bool               Zero_Cross_Alert      = true;
input int                LineSize3             =2;                   //1
double tsi[],sig[],trend[],count[];
double ZeroLine[];
string indicatorFileName;
#define _mtfCall(_buff,_ind) iCustom(NULL,TimeFrame,indicatorFileName,PERIOD_CURRENT,r,s,u,trigger,Price,arrowsVisible,arrowsOnNewest,arrowsIdentifier,arrowsUpperGap,arrowsLowerGap,arrowsUpColor,arrowsDnColor,arrowsUpCode,arrowsDnCode,arrowsUpSize,arrowsDnSize,_buff,_ind)

//------------------------------------------------------------------
//
//------------------------------------------------------------------
//
//
//
//
//

int OnInit()
{
   IndicatorBuffers(4);
   SetIndexBuffer(0,tsi,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexStyle(0, DRAW_LINE);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,sig,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexStyle(1, DRAW_LINE);
   SetIndexBuffer(2,trend,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);
   SetIndexBuffer(3,count,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);
    SetIndexStyle(6, DRAW_LINE, STYLE_SOLID,LineSize3);
   SetIndexBuffer(6, ZeroLine); 
   
   indicatorFileName = WindowExpertName();
   TimeFrame         = fmax(TimeFrame,_Period);
   
   IndicatorShortName(timeFrameToString(TimeFrame)+" BH ergodic ("+ (string)r +","+ (string)s +","+ (string)u +") Trigger"+ (string)trigger +")");
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
{ 
    string lookFor       = arrowsIdentifier+":";
    int    lookForLength = StringLen(lookFor);
    for (int i=ObjectsTotal()-1; i>=0; i--)
    {
       string objectName = ObjectName(i);
       if (StringSubstr(objectName,0,lookForLength) == lookFor) ObjectDelete(objectName);
    }
}

//------------------------------------------------------------------
//
//------------------------------------------------------------------
//
//
//
//
//

   int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,const int prev_calculated,const datetime &time[],
                   const double &open[],
                   const double &high[],
                   const double &low[],
                   const double &close[],
                   const long &tick_volume[],
                   const long &volume[],
                   const int &spread[])
{
  
   int i,counted_bars = prev_calculated;
     static datetime prevtime = 0;
      if(counted_bars < 0) return(-1);
      if(counted_bars > 0) counted_bars--;
            int limit=fmin(rates_total-counted_bars,rates_total-2); count[0] = limit;
            if (TimeFrame!=_Period)
            {
              for(i=0; i<limit; i++) tsi[i]=iMA(NULL,0,r,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,i)-iMA(NULL,0,s,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,i);
                  for(i=0; i<limit; i++) 
              {
                    sig[i]=iMAOnArray(tsi,Bars,u,0,MODE_SMA,i);
                        ZeroLine[i] = 0;
              }
               limit = (int)fmax(limit,fmin(rates_total-1,_mtfCall(3,0)*TimeFrame/Period()));
               for (i=limit; i>=0; i--)
               {
                  int y = iBarShift(NULL,TimeFrame,Time[i]);
                     tsi[i] = _mtfCall(0,y);
                     sig[i] = _mtfCall(1,y); 
              
                     //
                     
                     //
                    
                     if (!Interpolate || (i>0 && y==iBarShift(NULL,TimeFrame,Time[i-1]))) continue;
                      #define _interpolate(buff) buff[i+k] = buff[i]+(buff[i+n]-buff[i])*k/n
                      int n,k; datetime btime = iTime(NULL,TimeFrame,y);
                         for(n = 1; (i+n)<rates_total && Time[i+n] >= btime; n++) continue;     
                         for(k = 1; k<n && (i+n)<rates_total && (i+k)<rates_total; k++)
                         {
                           _interpolate(tsi);
                           _interpolate(sig);
                         }
              }     
     if (Zero_Cross_Alert == true) {
      if (prevtime == Time[0]) {
         return(0);
      }
      else {
         if(tsi[0] < 0) {
            if((sig[0] < 0) && (sig[1] >= 0)) {
               Alert(Symbol(), " M", Period(), " BH Have both crossed below zero");
               
     Print("BH Have both crossed below zero");
     Comment("BH Have both crossed below zero");
            }
         }
         else if(tsi[0] > 0) {
            if((sig[0] > 0) && (sig[1] <= 0)) {
               Alert(Symbol(), " M", Period(), " BH Have both crossed above zero");
               
     Print("BH Have both crossed above zero");
     Comment("BH Have both crossed above zero");
            }
         }
         prevtime = Time[0];
      }
   }
//----      
   return(rates_total);
   } 
              
   //
  
   for(i=limit; i>= 0; i--)
   {
      double priceDiff=0;
      if (i<rates_total-1) priceDiff = iMA(NULL,0,1,0,MODE_EMA,Price,i)-iMA(NULL,0,1,0,MODE_EMA,Price,i+1);
      double avg = iEma(iEma(iEma(     priceDiff ,r,i,rates_total,0),s,i,rates_total,1),u,i,rates_total,2);
      double ava = iEma(iEma(iEma(fabs(priceDiff),r,i,rates_total,3),s,i,rates_total,4),u,i,rates_total,5);
      tsi[i] = (ava != 0) ? 100.0*avg/ava : 0;
      sig[i] = iEma(tsi[i],trigger,i,rates_total,6);
      trend[i] = (i<rates_total-1) ? (tsi[i]>sig[i]) ? 1 : (tsi[i]<sig[i]) ? -1 : trend[i+1] : 0; 
      
      //
       
      if (arrowsVisible)
      {
         string lookFor = arrowsIdentifier+":"+(string)Time[i]; ObjectDelete(lookFor);            
         if (i<(rates_total-1) && trend[i] != trend[i+1])
         {
            if (trend[i] == 1) drawArrow(i,arrowsUpColor,arrowsUpCode,arrowsUpSize,false);
            if (trend[i] ==-1) drawArrow(i,arrowsDnColor,arrowsDnCode,arrowsDnSize, true);
         }
      }  
   }
return(rates_total);
}

//------------------------------------------------------------------
//
//------------------------------------------------------------------

double workEma[][7];
double iEma(double price, double period, int i, int bars, int instanceNo=0)
{
   if (ArrayRange(workEma,0)!= bars) ArrayResize(workEma,bars); i = bars-i-1;
      
   double alpha = 2.0 / (1.0+period);
          workEma[i][instanceNo] = workEma[i-1][instanceNo]+alpha*(price-workEma[i-1][instanceNo]);
   return(workEma[i][instanceNo]);
}

//-------------------------------------------------------------------
//                                                                  
//-------------------------------------------------------------------
//


string sTfTable[] = {"M1","M5","M15","M30","H1","H4","D1","W1","MN"};
int    iTfTable[] = {1,5,15,30,60,240,1440,10080,43200};

string timeFrameToString(int tf)
{
   for (int i=ArraySize(iTfTable)-1; i>=0; i--) 
         if (tf==iTfTable[i]) return(sTfTable[i]);
                              return("");
}

//-------------------------------------------------------------------
//                                                                  
//-------------------------------------------------------------------
//
//
//
//
//

void drawArrow(int i,color theColor,int theCode, int theSize, bool up)
{
   string name = arrowsIdentifier+":"+(string)Time[i];
   double gap  = iATR(NULL,0,20,i);   
   
      //
      //
      //
      //
      //

      datetime atime = Time[i]; if (arrowsOnNewest) atime += _Period*60-1;      
      ObjectCreate(name,OBJ_ARROW,0,atime,0);
         ObjectSet(name,OBJPROP_ARROWCODE,theCode);
         ObjectSet(name,OBJPROP_COLOR,theColor);
         ObjectSet(name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,theSize);
         if (up)
               ObjectSet(name,OBJPROP_PRICE1,High[i] + arrowsUpperGap * gap);
         else  ObjectSet(name,OBJPROP_PRICE1,Low[i]  - arrowsLowerGap * gap);
}
 

Totally unreadable mess, to insert code use Alt+S

code

 
Thanks , I believe its better now
Kenneth Parling:

Totally unreadable mess, to insert code use Alt+S

 
Bigyusufff:
Thanks , I believe its better now

yes but you have not said what your problem is... what is it not doing/doing that is wrong

 
the goal is for the indicator to alert the user when zero line cross either upward or downward. but its not even doing anything,
 
Bigyusufff:
It is not a zero cross indicator but i have been trying to tweak it but got stuck, please i just need another person to review and probably assist me. Thank you for your time

The first thing that you need to do is make sure that the code compiles. The code that you have posted doesn't. You have plenty of undeclared identifiers and there is no DrawArrow() function.

Then you should fix other anomolies

input int                r                     = 2;                 // First ema period        Use descriptive names, especially if you want others to check your code
input int                s                     = 10;                // Second ema period       ie. EMAperiod1,EMAperiod2,EMAperiod3
input int                u                     = 5;                 // Third ema period
   IndicatorBuffers(4);
   SetIndexBuffer(0,tsi,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexStyle(0, DRAW_LINE);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,sig,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexStyle(1, DRAW_LINE);
   SetIndexBuffer(2,trend,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);
   SetIndexBuffer(3,count,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);
   SetIndexStyle(6, DRAW_LINE, STYLE_SOLID,LineSize3);
   SetIndexBuffer(6, ZeroLine);
   count[0] = limit;  //What is this buffer used for. This is the only place that it is assigned a value
New comment