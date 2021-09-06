Restoring MT4 terminal - page 2

mntiwana: my charts always with scale fixed (ticked) so no chance for range bound out of sight

What part of "Scale Fix=Uncheck" was unclear? That is absolutely the only time I ever see a blank main window.

 
William Roeder:

What part of "Scale Fix=Uncheck" was unclear? That is absolutely the only time I ever see a blank main window.

No no,maybe i was not able enough to explain well exact,a kind of misunderstanding

main window is exact perfect now,i was talking (blank) when accidently terminal stopped and when restarted all charts that were with some setups,disappeared

as for "Scale fix" checked,pictures attached - and it is OK - i was talking about the previous charts with indicators setups that disappeared,in other words demolished

regards

Guys

Yesterday after 13 days my previous chart stat got back automatically without any efforts,all charts with their setting/applied indicators on recovered back- but it is really strange,who and how they disappear and how back recovered,the new strange point is few new current charts now disappeared - ha ha

happenings like magic

 
mntiwana:

Guys

Yesterday after 13 days my previous chart stat got back automatically without any efforts,all charts with their setting/applied indicators on recovered back- but it is really strange,who and how they disappear and how back recovered,the new strange point is few new current charts now disappeared - ha ha

happenings like magic

You probably switched to the good profile this time. Magic doesn't exist.
 

Hello mntiwana,

Just switch to another profile and then go back to the one that all the charts are missing. This worked for me many times cause I get this often.

Hope it works.

SS

 
