Need help with issue of copy trading using multiple mt5 trading accounts (Multiple Subscriptions)

Hey guys, I've been searching all over the forum for an answer to a specific issue in trade copying; 

I have multiple subscriptions spread across 5 different mt5 accounts. The only trades being copied appear to be from the account I have open on the PC. 

My question: Do I have to keep all accounts open on pc for the trades to be copied.? And if YES, how do I keep multiple accounts logged in and open at the same time on the PC ? 

Appreciate your effort in helping guys, would make the world of a difference to solve this simple yet persistent problem. 

 
You need a MQL5 VPS for each trading account and signal subscription, otherwise the only one that will work will be the one that you are logged into every time.

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422

 
The problem is, you can only have one VPS even across multiple accounts. 
 
No, this is not true, you can have 1 MQL5 VPS for each trading account on the same MT4/5 terminal.



