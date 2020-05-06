How to draw Horizontal Line connecting two desired candles?
Dear Experts,
What would be the code if I want to draw a horizontal line connecting two candle highs from 5th bar to 29th bar??
Looking for possibility to draw horizontal line only between 5-29 bar not infinite line.
Any guidance will be highly appreciated.
Thanks
First of all, do you expect the 5th and 29th highs to be exactly the same? If not the line will not be horizontal.
Use a trend line.
Dear Keith and William,
Thank you for responding to me.
I apologize for not being clear in my request. But what I need is to draw a horizontal line from 5th bar to 29th bar taking highest candle of 5-29 bar something like in the attached.
we are not comparing two candles but taking the highest high of a candle that is between 5th and 29th bar and then draw a Horizontal line from
5-29 bar no mater where was the highest candle.
- Your want was clear.
- Get the HH between your candles. Create a trendline HH/Time[5] to HH/Time[29]
AIS INDICATOR 2 CANDLES CONNECTOR
/******************************************************************************/ // AIS INDICATOR 2 CANDLES CONNECTOR // //============================================================================// // DATA 1 //< > //------------------------------------------------------------------------//<--> #property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." //< 1> #property link "https://www.mql5.com" //< 2> #property version "1.000" //< 3> #property description "AIS AIRAT SAFIN" //< 4> //< 5> string NAME = "AIS INDICATOR 2 CANDLES CONNECTOR" ; //< 6> long CHART = NULL ; //< 7> int WINDOW = NULL ; //< 8> //< 9> #property indicator_chart_window //<10> #property indicator_buffers 1 //<11> #property indicator_plots 1 //<12> //<13> #define E_TF ENUM_TIMEFRAMES //<14> //<15> string SYMBOL = _Symbol ; //<16> E_TF PERIOD = _Period ; //<17> //============================================================================// // AIS AIRAT SAFIN 2020-05-06 19:57 // /******************************************************************************/ // AIS INDICATOR 2 CANDLES CONNECTOR // //============================================================================// // DATA 2 //< > //------------------------------------------------------------------------//<--> sinput string S1="=================="; /* ============================ */ //< 1> sinput int CANDLE_FIRST = 5 ; /* FIRST CANDLE */ //< 2> sinput int CANDLE_LAST = 29 ; /* LAST CANDLE */ //< 3> sinput string S2="=================="; /* ============================ */ //< 4> sinput int LINE_WIDTH = 3 ; /* LINE WIDTH */ //< 5> sinput color LINE_COLOR = White; /* LINE COLOR */ //< 6> sinput string S3="=================="; /* ============================ */ //< 7> //< 8> //< 9> //<10> //<11> //<12> //<13> //<14> //<15> //<16> //<17> //============================================================================// // AIS AIRAT SAFIN 2020-05-06 19:57 // /******************************************************************************/ // AIS INDICATOR 2 CANDLES CONNECTOR // //============================================================================// // FUNCTION 1 //< > //------------------------------------------------------------------------//<--> int OnInit () { //< 1> //< 2> ObjectCreate ( CHART , NAME , OBJ_TREND , WINDOW , 0 , 0 ) ; //< 3> ObjectSetInteger ( CHART , NAME , OBJPROP_COLOR , LINE_COLOR ) ; //< 4> ObjectSetInteger ( CHART , NAME , OBJPROP_WIDTH , LINE_WIDTH ) ; //< 5> ObjectSetInteger ( CHART , NAME , OBJPROP_STYLE , STYLE_SOLID ) ; //< 6> ObjectSetInteger ( CHART , NAME , OBJPROP_BACK , true ) ; //< 7> //< 8> //< 9> //<10> //<11> //<12> //<13> //<14> //<15> //<16> return INIT_SUCCEEDED ; } //<17> //============================================================================// // AIS AIRAT SAFIN 2020-05-06 19:57 // /******************************************************************************/ // AIS INDICATOR 2 CANDLES CONNECTOR // //============================================================================// // FUNCTION 2 //< > //------------------------------------------------------------------------//<--> void OnDeinit ( const int REASON ) { //< 1> //< 2> ObjectDelete ( CHART , NAME ) ; //< 3> ChartRedraw () ; //< 4> //< 5> //< 6> //< 7> //< 8> //< 9> //<10> //<11> //<12> //<13> //<14> //<15> //<16> } //<17> //============================================================================// // AIS AIRAT SAFIN 2020-05-06 19:57 // /******************************************************************************/ // AIS INDICATOR 2 CANDLES CONNECTOR // //============================================================================// // FUNCTION 3 //< > //------------------------------------------------------------------------//<--> int OnCalculate (const int R,const int C,const int B,const double&P[]){//< 1> //< 2> if ( ! NEW_CANDLE () ) return NULL ; //< 3> //< 4> datetime TIME_FIRST = iTime ( SYMBOL , PERIOD , CANDLE_FIRST ) ; //< 5> datetime TIME_LAST = iTime ( SYMBOL , PERIOD , CANDLE_LAST ) ; //< 6> //< 7> double PRICE = fmax ( iHigh ( SYMBOL , PERIOD , CANDLE_FIRST ) , //< 8> iHigh ( SYMBOL , PERIOD , CANDLE_LAST ) ) ; //< 9> //<10> ObjectSetInteger ( CHART , NAME , OBJPROP_TIME , 0 , TIME_FIRST ) ; //<11> ObjectSetInteger ( CHART , NAME , OBJPROP_TIME , 1 , TIME_LAST ) ; //<12> ObjectSetDouble ( CHART , NAME , OBJPROP_PRICE , 0 , PRICE ) ; //<13> ObjectSetDouble ( CHART , NAME , OBJPROP_PRICE , 1 , PRICE ) ; //<14> ChartRedraw () ; //<15> //<16> return R ; } //<17> //============================================================================// // AIS AIRAT SAFIN 2020-05-06 19:59 // /******************************************************************************/ // AIS INDICATOR 2 CANDLES CONNECTOR // //============================================================================// // FUNCTION 4 //< > //------------------------------------------------------------------------//<--> int NEW_CANDLE () { //< 1> //< 2> static datetime TIME_LAST = NULL ; //< 3> datetime TIME_THIS = iTime ( SYMBOL , PERIOD , 0 ) ; //< 4> //< 5> if ( TIME_LAST < TIME_THIS ) //< 6> { //< 7> TIME_LAST = TIME_THIS ; //< 8> //< 9> return true ; //<10> } //<11> else return NULL ; //<12> //<13> //<14> //<15> //<16> } //<17> //============================================================================// // AIS AIRAT SAFIN 2020-05-06 19:57 // /******************************************************************************/
AIS INDICATOR 2 CANDLES CONNECTOR
Thats what I was looking for!
Thank you very very much Dear!
Someone to do it for you; you've learned nothing.
