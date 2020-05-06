find an object on chart
Hi guys, My custom indicator draw a lot of hline. How can I see if at pricex a hline id drawed? Tanks for all help.
80613536:
Documentation on MQL5: Object Functions / ObjectFind
- www.mql5.com
If successful the function returns the number of the subwindow (0 means the main window of the chart), in which the object is found. If the object is not found, the function returns a negative number. To read more about the error call GetLastError(). The function uses a synchronous call, which means that the function waits for the execution of...
Tanks for help. I need to know if at pricex lever there is drawed a hline but I don't Know its objectname or index number. Tanks
80613536:
Do not double post!
It is selfish and wastes people's time!
Your duplicate post has been deleted.
80613536:
just cycle through all objects and compare the price of the hline to your value
