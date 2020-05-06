Australia Retail Sales Jump 8.5% In March
It will be interesting to see the statistics for April. In March, in many countries the indicators remained +/- the same, and possibly grew slightly. But the statistics of April will show.
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Australia Retail Sales Jump 8.5% In March
Retail sales in Australia spiked a seasonally adjusted 8.5 percent on month in March, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday - coming in at A$30.110 billion.
That6 beat expectations for an increase of 8.2 percent following the upwardly revised 0.6 percent gain in February (originally 0.5 percent).
The following industries rose in seasonally adjusted terms in March 2020: Food retailing (24.1 percent), Other retailing (16.6 percent), and Household goods retailing (9.1 percent). Cafes, restaurants and takeaway food services (-22.9 percent), Clothing, footwear and personal accessory retailing (-22.6 percent), and Department stores (-8.9 percent) fell in seasonally adjusted terms in March 2020.
The following states and territories rose in seasonally adjusted terms in March 2020: New South Wales (8.0 percent), Victoria (7.7 percent), Queensland (8.8 percent), Western Australia (9.9 percent), South Australia (9.4 percent), Tasmania (8.9 percent), the Australian Capital Territory (9.5 percent), and the Northern Territory (11.6 percent).
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators: