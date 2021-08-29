Why followers complain of slippage despite "Deviation/slippage" settings in MT4?
mkaoud2009: There is a deviation/slippage setting in MT4 … Is this setting not working?
Only works with Dealing Desk brokers, not ECNs
Only works with Dealing Desk brokers, not ECNs
How do I choose Dealing Desk Broker? I am subscribed to a signals on MLQ5 and <Deleted> with ICmarkets and slippage is 1 pip according to my settings on both platform and it is working perfectly. Will another ICmarkets account work similarly with other MLQ5 signals or it was just luck?
How do I choose Dealing Desk Broker? I am subscribed to a signals on MLQ5 and <Deleted> with ICmarkets and slippage is 1 pip according to my settings on both platform and it is working perfectly. Will another ICmarkets account work similarly with other MLQ5 signals or it was just luck?
It should work OK with other signals too, if not increase your slippage/deviation setting.
It should work OK with other signals too, if not increase your slippage/deviation setting.
Perfect, thanks
Only works with Dealing Desk brokers, not ECNs
Isn't that a client side setting that will just avoid entering a position if spread > X at the time of execution / sending the buy/sell order? That's what i so far always thought it would do.
Isn't that a client side setting that will just avoid entering a position if spread > X at the time of execution / sending the buy/sell order? That's what i so far always thought it would do.
It does that at the time of the trade opening, but usually copies it later upon synchronization, so in all doesn't work as it would be expected.
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There is a deviation/slippage setting in MT4 that prevent slippage over 1 pip, it is also 0.5 as default.
Mlq5 claims the trade will not open until this condition is met, but yet followers of signals complain of +4 pips slippage!
Is this setting not working?