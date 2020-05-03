Backtest Visual Chart displays wrong annotations/drawings for my orders. (MT4)
Maybe you are looking at the chart for a previous test.
In future please post in the correct section
I have moved your topic to the MQL4 and Metatrader 4 section.
Thanks for the response, Keith!
"Maybe you are looking at the chart for a previous test."
I was hoping it was as simple as that, but I can say with confidence that it was not from a previous test :-(
This happens after I have closed and opened MT4 completely. I had also been testing for about 3hours straight, and had gotten into a repeated routine, so I knew what was new / old.
It's a new day and it's still happening :(
--
PS: Apologies for not posting in the right place. Thanks for moving it.
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Edit your template and remove objects.
Hide/Show indicators - MQL4 programming forum
Thanks William, this is resolved now.
I believe it did have to do with the template i had saved previously.
During a previous visual backtest, I had saved the layout as the default template for backtesting. As it turned out, it saved it with all the markings from other charts, so i was seeing those, as well as the new ones.
I didn't know that those annotations were saved in templates. Good to know!
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Today I have been editing and visually backtesting an EA. In between tests, I recompile my EA and I restart MT4.
All of a sudden, I noticed my chart is showing the wrong annotations/drawings for my current backtest orders.
In the screenshot attached, you can see:
( note: The Journal log also shows only 4 orders were placed )
It looks like it is showing chart annotations of my backtesting from an hour ago.
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