Backtest Visual Chart displays wrong annotations/drawings for my orders. (MT4)

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Today I have been editing and visually backtesting an EA. In between tests, I recompile my EA and I restart MT4. 

All of a sudden, I noticed my chart is showing the wrong annotations/drawings for my current backtest orders.

In the screenshot attached, you can see:

  • The Results table shows that I only had 4 orders in this backtesting session.
  • But the visual Chart shows that I had ~17 orders! ( You can count the lines or just see the tooltip in top right )

( note: The Journal log also shows only 4 orders were placed ) 

It looks like it is showing chart annotations of my backtesting from an hour ago.  

My Questions

  1. Why does this happen? Could it be because I am using a saved template?
  2. How do I stop this from happening, to make sure my chart is accurate?


Order info in Chart does not match order info in results table

 

Maybe you are looking at the chart for a previous test.

In future please post in the correct section

I have moved your topic to the MQL4 and Metatrader 4 section.

 

Thanks for the response, Keith!

"Maybe you are looking at the chart for a previous test."

I was hoping it was as simple as that, but I can say with confidence that it was not from a previous test :-(

This happens after I have closed and opened MT4 completely.  I had also been testing for about 3hours straight, and had gotten into a repeated routine, so I knew what was new / old. 

It's a new day and it's still happening :( 

--

PS: Apologies for not posting in the right place. Thanks for moving it. 

 
kasinath: Why does this happen? Could it be because I am using a saved template?
Edit your template and remove objects.
          Hide/Show indicators - MQL4 programming forum
 
William Roeder:
Edit your template and remove objects.
          Hide/Show indicators - MQL4 programming forum

Thanks William, this is resolved now. 

I believe it did have to do with the template i had saved previously.

During a previous visual backtest, I had saved the layout as the default template for backtesting. As it turned out, it saved it with all the markings from other charts, so i was seeing those, as well as the new ones. 

I didn't know that those annotations were saved in templates. Good to know!

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