can you control you mt4 auto trading button from your iphone ?
You have 2 options, you either use a remote desktop application and turn on and off your Auto Trading option from a distance or you use MQL5 VPS, synchronize your trading environment on the virtual server and then use your phone to Stop or Start your MQL5 VP server from aynwhere you are.
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
ok sorry new to this
also i have money in my account but trying to withdraw back to my card but wont let me
Keith Watford:
ok great i use google desktop where i can access my computer from anywhere
is there any diffrenece in using my own computer running 24/7 or a vps
Yes, by using your own computer you are always exposed to power or network outages and such a problem can cost you money.
Ok great
One trading account per MQL5 VPS only.
Ok thanks for ur help
