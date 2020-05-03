can you control you mt4 auto trading button from your iphone ?

can you control you mt4 auto trading button from your iphone ?
 
Adam Greenhill:
You have 2 options, you either use a remote desktop application and turn on and off your Auto Trading option from a distance or you use MQL5 VPS, synchronize your trading environment on the virtual server and then use your phone to Stop or Start your MQL5 VP server from aynwhere you are.

https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions


 
In future please post in the correct section
I have moved your topic to the MQL4 and Metatrader 4 section.
 

ok sorry new to this

also i have money in my account but trying to withdraw back to my card but wont let me

k sorry new to this

also i have money in my account but trying to withdraw back to my card but wont let me

 
ok great i use google desktop where i can access my computer from anywhere 

is there any diffrenece in using my own computer running 24/7 or a vps

 
Yes, by using your own computer you are always exposed to power or network outages and such a problem can cost you money.

 
Ok great 

Is it easy to use it 

Can u have more than one mt4 account 
 
One trading account per MQL5 VPS only.

 
Ok thanks for ur help

I have money in my account and want to withdraw but it wont allow me
 
If you deposit this money before you can not withdraw this
I think so
 
How come 
So what can i do with it ? 
